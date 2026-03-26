Melvin Foster, former college football star who later served as Texas deputy sheriff, dead at 59

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Melvin Foster, a former college football star who later became a sheriff’s deputy in Texas, has died, according to an online obituary. He was 59.

Foster was a standout linebacker with the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was on the team that won a Big Ten Championship and made a Rose Bowl appearance. He led the team in tackles during his junior and senior seasons.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After his collegiate career was over, he had a brief stint with the Dallas Cowboys.

He later joined the Harris County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office as a deputy sheriff and a field training officer. He was with the department for more than a decade.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez described Foster’s death as "unexpected."

MICHIGAN COACH KYLE WHITTINGHAM: BRYCE UNDERWOOD IS 'OUR CLEAR NO. 1' QB

"We’re saddened by the recent and unexpected passing of our teammate, @HCSOTexas Deputy Melvin Foster," Gonzalez wrote on X. "Melvin was an incredible man and public servant. He leaves behind a strong legacy. He served Harris County for almost 15 years.

"Melvin played for @JackYatesHigh, Class of 1986. He played linebacker for the football team and participated in a state championship in 1985. He played college football for the @IowaFootball Hawkeyes and appeared in the Rose Bowl in 1991. He was awarded @USATODAY All-American, All-State honors. He was a member of the @dallascowboys in 1992. He was inducted in the @HC_HSA Hall of Fame.

"He was an impactful leader and was beloved by his teammates. We extend our deepest condolences to his family. Melvin will be missed and never forgotten."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Foster was remembered in his obituary as a "giving man with a big heart."