Megan Rapinoe says ‘not many, if any’ US women's soccer players would attend White House

U.S women’s soccer team forward Megan Rapinoe said Saturday that she believes that “not many, if any” of her teammates would visit the White House if they win this Sunday's World Cup final against the Netherlands.

Rapinoe, who has publicly feuded with President Trump, said she hadn’t spoken to all her teammates about attending the White House, but suspected that few would take the president up on the invitation should they be invited.

"I don't know. I haven't spoken to everyone about it,” she said during a press conference, according to The Daily Mirror. "Not myself, not Ali Krieger and I suspect not many, if any, of the other players."

Rapinoe had drawn Trump’s ire after a video resurfaced on an interview she gave in January where she said she would not go to the “f---ing White House” if the U.S. won the cup.

Trump responded this week: "Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team."

Trump added that he would invite the team to Washington, win or lose.

Rapinoe's teammate, Ali Keiger, expressed support for her refusal to go to the White House and said she wouldn't attend either.

"I refuse to respect a man that warrants no respect," Krieger told CNN. "I feel that staying silent at times can side with the oppressor and I didn't want her to feel like she was having to process this all alone, because a lot of us do have those similar feelings."

Rapinoe has stood by her statement, except for the coarse language she used.

On Friday, Trump was asked by reporters if he would watch the game. He said he didn't know if he’d be able to, but added: "I hope they do well. I hope they win."

The U.S. faces off against the Netherlands on Sunday at 11 am ET. The defending champions are heavy favorites to win their fourth World Cup.

Fox News' Elizabeth Llorente contributed to this report.