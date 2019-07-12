Expand / Collapse search
Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan treated to fast-food staple on 'Kimmel' in White House jab

Ryan Gaydos
U.S. women’s soccer stars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan vowed they would not attend a White House ceremony celebrating the team should they win the World Cup.

Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at President Trump’s past celebrations during “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday. Trump was known for giving winning teams fast food during White House ceremonies, so in turn, Kimmel presented Rapinoe and Morgan a fast-food staple.

“I, also, don’t want to cheat you out of the experience of visiting the White House,” Kimmel told Rapinoe and Morgan while discussing Trump’s invitation. “So we prepared something special for you.”

Curtains to the players’ right then revealed 5,000 chicken nuggets with dozens of dipping sauces.

“If you really are the champions we know you are, the three of us will eat all of these before the night is done,” Kimmel said.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.