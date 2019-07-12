Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan treated to fast-food staple on 'Kimmel' in White House jab

U.S. women’s soccer stars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan vowed they would not attend a White House ceremony celebrating the team should they win the World Cup.

Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at President Trump’s past celebrations during “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday. Trump was known for giving winning teams fast food during White House ceremonies, so in turn, Kimmel presented Rapinoe and Morgan a fast-food staple.

WORLD CUP CHAMP ALLIE LONG'S LA HOTEL ROOM BURGLARIZED, THIEF STEALS KEY TO NYC

“I, also, don’t want to cheat you out of the experience of visiting the White House,” Kimmel told Rapinoe and Morgan while discussing Trump’s invitation. “So we prepared something special for you.”

Curtains to the players’ right then revealed 5,000 chicken nuggets with dozens of dipping sauces.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“If you really are the champions we know you are, the three of us will eat all of these before the night is done,” Kimmel said.