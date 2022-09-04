Expand / Collapse search
Georgia Bulldogs
Meet Darnell Washington, Georgia's unicorn tight end that turned heads in season opener

Washington's athleticism and size are a rare sight

By Scott Thompson | Fox News
There were many things to like about the Georgia Bulldogs in their 49-3 rout of the Oregon Ducks on Saturday night in Atlanta, but fans can’t stop watching one player for the red and white.

Darnell Washington has been a Bulldog for the last two seasons, getting some limited time in games. But he was on full display Saturday night because Washington did something not common of someone who stands at 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds.

Washington caught a short pass from Stetson Bennett in the first quarter and started to turn on the wheels. But it wasn’t his speed that blew everyone away — without missing a beat, Washington hurdled a defender to gain more yardage on his run-and-catch. 

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington runs past Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa during the first half on Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta.

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington runs past Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa during the first half on Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

He would finish the game with two receptions for 33 yards, but Georgia fans will be expecting much more from Washington as the season gets underway.

Brock Bowers, Georgia’s starting tight end, gets googly eyes most of the time because of his prowess and production at the position. He’s more of a conventional tight end at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, and he had 882 yards and 13 touchdowns for the national champions last season, which makes him the clear starter.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart waves to the crowd as he leaves the field after defeating Oregon on Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart waves to the crowd as he leaves the field after defeating Oregon on Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

But guys like Washington, and even Arik Gilbert at 6-foot-5, 248 pounds, make for some exciting Georgia offense.

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington hurdles Oregon defensive back Bryan Addison during the first half on Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta.

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington hurdles Oregon defensive back Bryan Addison during the first half on Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Washington had just 10 receptions last season for 154 yards and one score. And as you’d expect with someone his size, Washington is a huge force in the run game, showcasing great blocking technique and using his stature to move opponents at the line of scrimmage.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.