McIlroy and global stars arrive for Match Play with limited expectations

Rory McIlroy makes his American debut this week in the Match Play Championship. The goal is to make sure it's not a short week.

McIlroy appears to be close to regaining the form that made him No. 1 in the world. He started the season on the European Tour and had chances to win in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. So his expectations would seem to be high.

But not this week.

The Accenture Match Play Championship is the most unpredictable in golf, with 64 of the top players in the world in 18-hole matches. Tiger Woods is the only No. 1 seed to win the event, and he's not at Dove Mountain this year.

McIlroy was asked about his chance and knew only that he played Boo Weekley on Wednesday.