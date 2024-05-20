Expand / Collapse search
The PGA Championship

Max Homa takes playful jab at Scottie Scheffler's arrest: 'Lost to a guy who was literally in jail'

Homa was tied for 35th

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Golfer Max Homa poked fun at Scottie Scheffler’s arrest on Sunday as the PGA Championship finished up with Xander Schauffele narrowly winning the major over Bryson DeChambeau.

Homa finished tied for 35th at Valhalla Golf Course in Kentucky. He was 8-under par and shot a 69 in the final round. Scheffler, despite his arrest before the second round, was tied for 8th with a 13-under par for the tournament.

Max Homa talks to reporters

Max Homa speaks during a news conference at the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Homa reacted to his tournament finish on Sunday afternoon.

"Frustrating week in KY. Lost to a guy who was literally in jail Friday morning," he captioned an Instagram posting recapping his weekend. "Tough look for me. The journey continues in Fort Worth next week."

Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer (a felony), criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic. 

Max Homa swings

Max Homa watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

He allegedly drove past a police officer who was directing traffic and failed to stop when directed. The officer attached himself to Scheffler’s vehicle and was dragged. According to an arrest report, Louisville Detective Bryan Gillis suffered injuries in the incident.

Jefferson County prosecutors were planning, "as of now," to drop the charges, No Laying Up reported Sunday, citing a source "familiar with the office’s thinking." 

However, the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office pushed back on that notion later in the day.

"The Jefferson County Attorney’s office has made no decisions regarding the case of Mr. Scheffler," Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell said in a statement. "We continue to gather information in the case and will review and proceed accordingly."

Scheffler being led away in handcuffs

In this still image made from video provided by ESPN, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is escorted by police after being handcuffed near Valhalla Golf Club, site of the PGA Championship golf tournament, early Friday, May 17, 2024. (ESPN via AP)

Scheffler’s arraignment is set for Tuesday. 

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.