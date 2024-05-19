Expand / Collapse search
The PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler may see charges dropped after arrest during PGA Championship: report

Scheffler was hit with charges after Friday's incident

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Judge Jeanine: Scottie Scheffler arrest is 'going to be worked out' Video

Judge Jeanine: Scottie Scheffler arrest is 'going to be worked out'

'The Five' co-hosts react to the world's No. 1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler, being arrested ahead of the PGA Championship’s second round. Credit: ESPN/Jeff Darlington.

Prosecutors in Kentucky were reportedly expected to drop the charges against Scottie Scheffler after his stunning arrest before the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday.

Jefferson County prosecutors were planning, "as of now," to drop the charges, No Laying Up reported Sunday, citing a source "familiar with the office’s thinking." 

Scottie Scheffler from the bunker

Scottie Scheffler plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 18, 2024, in Louisville, Kentucky. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer (a felony), criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic. 

He allegedly drove past a police officer who was directing traffic and failed to stop when directed. The officer attached himself to Scheffler’s vehicle and was dragged. According to an arrest report, Louisville Detective Bryan Gillis suffered injuries in the incident.

Scheffler’s arraignment is set for Tuesday. The Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office and the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Louisville, Kentucky, Mayor Craig Greenberg said Saturday there was no body cam footage of the incident between Scheffler and Gillis.

Scottie Scheffler with his caddie

Scottie Scheffler and his caddie, Brad Payne, on the 18th green during the third round of the PGA Championship on May 18, 2024. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

"The officer did not have body cam footage turned on during the incident," Greenberg said Saturday, via the Louisville Courier-Journal. "We will release footage that we have... to my knowledge, we have not yet discovered any video of the initial contact between Officer Gillis and Mr. Scheffler."

Greenberg did say there was a "fixed camera" across the street from where the incident took place. He was unsure if Gillis was wearing a body camera. He didn’t say whether Scheffler’s charges would be reduced.

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington was in the vicinity of the incident and caught video of Scheffler being put into the back of a police vehicle.

Scheffler called the incident a "big misunderstanding" on Friday.

Scheffler being led away in handcuffs

In this still image made from video provided by ESPN, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is escorted by police after being handcuffed near Valhalla Golf Club, site of the PGA Championship golf tournament, early Friday, May 17, 2024. (ESPN via AP)

"This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do," he said. "I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.

"Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.