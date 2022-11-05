Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Mavericks
Published

Mavericks’ Spencer Dinwiddie accuses referee of using profanities when describing him after technical foul

The Mavs beat the Raptors 111-110 Friday night

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie did not appreciate NBA referee Tony Brothers’ alleged description of him to his Mavs teammates. 

On Friday night, Dinwiddie was assessed a technical foul by Brothers with 47.8 seconds remaining in the second quarter. 

Crew chief Tony Brothers looks on during the game between the Rockets and San Antonio Spurs at Toyota Center on Oct. 2, 2022, in Houston. 

Crew chief Tony Brothers looks on during the game between the Rockets and San Antonio Spurs at Toyota Center on Oct. 2, 2022, in Houston.  (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Dinwiddie told reporters that after protesting the call, Brothers used profanities to describe him to one of his teammates. 

"I apologize to Tony Brothers for what seemed to keep him irate, which was a clap," Dinwiddie said in his post-game press conference following a 111-110 win over the Toronto Raptors. "I think he thought it was disrespectful. If you watch the games, and I know that’s what refs are supposed to do, I clapped to get the attention of my teammates, things of that nature. So, it was nothing personal. So, as a man, I would like to say I’m sorry, first and foremost. 

"And secondarily, I would like to say, not only would I like my money back, but I would like to not be called a b---- a-- m----------- to my teammates." 

Dinwiddie said he wasn’t mad about the language used, but did not appreciate what was reportedly said behind his back. 

Spencer Dinwiddie of the Mavericks dribbles the ball against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 4, 2022, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. 

Spencer Dinwiddie of the Mavericks dribbles the ball against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 4, 2022, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.  (Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)

"I'm not even mad at the language," Dinwiddie said, according to ESPN. "Everybody has said things before when they are upset or feeling sensitive or hurt. That's fine. Just say it to my face."

Brothers, who has been a referee in the league for 29 years, was not made available for comment after the game. 

Spencer Dinwiddie of the Mavericks calls a play against the Utah Jazz at American Airlines Center on Nov. 2, 2022, in Dallas.

Spencer Dinwiddie of the Mavericks calls a play against the Utah Jazz at American Airlines Center on Nov. 2, 2022, in Dallas. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

"That's tough. I have to talk to Spencer," Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said. "When you look at Tony and what he's done in this league, he's well-liked and also one of the best that we have. We're going to see what happened here and talk to Spencer and find out exactly what happened. That's a sensitive topic. We'll see what happens."

In the Mavericks' third straight win, Dinwiddie scored 21 points on 8-17 shooting from the floor. Teammate Luka Doncic had 35 points on the night, his eighth straight 30-plus point game to start the season. 

