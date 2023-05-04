Expand / Collapse search
Mavericks' Luka Doncic to cover funeral expenses for Belgrade shooting victims

Police said shooter made list of children he intended to target

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Following the tragic events at a Belgrade elementary school in Serbia, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has pledged to pay for the funeral services and grief counseling for classmates and staff, a spokesperson confirmed to ESPN.

Several of Doncic's family members live in the Serbian capital's region. His father, Sasha, was born in Serbia.

According to officials, eight children and a security guard were killed after a 13-year-old boy went on a shooting rampage on Wednesday at Vladislav Ribnikar primary school.

Luka Doncic plays against the Thunder

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks on the court in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at American Airlines Center on December 12, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Doncic also previously committed to helping with aid efforts shortly after the mass shooting and vowed to be part of any long-term assistance.

"Through my foundation, I am exploring both immediate and long-term ways to support the students, faculty, and families affected by the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School. I am committed and I will continue to share updates and ways to support as details become available," Doncic said in a statement.

2022 NBA Playoffs Warriors Mavericks

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks drives to the basket against the Golden State Warriors during Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals on May 24, 2022, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. (Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Dallas Mavericks superstar is a native of Slovenia and said he was deeply saddened to learn about what transpired at the elementary school.

Luka Doncic after a referee calls a foul

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic celebrates after being fouled sinking a basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Dallas, March, 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

"I am heartbroken by the tragic school shooting in Serbia and the loss of lives, including those of innocent school children," Doncic said. "My thoughts are with the families and the entire community affected by this tragedy."

In 66 games this season, Doncic averaged a career-best 32.4 points. In late December, Doncic had the first 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history as he led the Mavs to an improbable comeback overtime victory over the New York Knicks.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.