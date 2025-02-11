Mavericks fans ejected over 'Fire Nico' protests amid growing animosity over Luka Doncic trade

There was an exodus of disgruntled Dallas Mavericks fans at American Airlines Center on Monday night as security was seen escorting several people out of the arena after they called for general manager Nico Harrison’s job following the Luka Doncic trade.

Security escorted out several fans that either held up "Fire Nico" signs or shouted out the phrase during the Mavericks’ one-point loss to the Sacramento Kings.

During a karaoke segment where fans sang along to Whitney Houston’s "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," one man was shown on the Jumbotron mouthing the phrase "Fire Nico."

The camera quickly panned away.

That same man was also seen holding a sign with the same phrasing. He and another man holding the sign were later seen being escorted away from their seats in a video shared on social media.

According to The Dallas Morning News , two more fans were escorted out in the fourth quarter. Each time, the escorts were met by boos from fans in the surrounding area.

Doncic led the NBA in scoring last season and helped the Mavericks reach an NBA Finals appearance, but was dealt away to the Los Angeles Lakers in one of the most controversial trades in recent memory.

Fans have since expressed their disdain for Harrison, the mastermind behind the trade, prompting the organization to reportedly increase his security before Saturday’s game over the weekend.

The Lakers acquired Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, while the Mavericks got Anthony Davis, Max Christie and Los Angeles' 2029 first-round pick. To complete the deal, the Utah Jazz acquired Jalen Hood-Schifino and two second-round picks.

But Davis sustained a groin injury in his debut for Dallas and will be sidelined at least through the All-Star break.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.