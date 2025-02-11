Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks fans ejected over 'Fire Nico' protests amid growing animosity over Luka Doncic trade

Fans shouted the phrase and held up signs during Monday night's loss

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
There was an exodus of disgruntled Dallas Mavericks fans at American Airlines Center on Monday night as security was seen escorting several people out of the arena after they called for general manager Nico Harrison’s job following the Luka Doncic trade. 

Security escorted out several fans that either held up "Fire Nico" signs or shouted out the phrase during the Mavericks’ one-point loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Mavericks fan escorted out

A pair of fans, one waving, is escorted out of the game after holding up a sign that said "Fire Nico," referencing the Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison, during the game against the Sacramento Kings in Dallas, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

During a karaoke segment where fans sang along to Whitney Houston’s "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," one man was shown on the Jumbotron mouthing the phrase "Fire Nico." 

The camera quickly panned away. 

That same man was also seen holding a sign with the same phrasing. He and another man holding the sign were later seen being escorted away from their seats in a video shared on social media. 

According to The Dallas Morning News, two more fans were escorted out in the fourth quarter. Each time, the escorts were met by boos from fans in the surrounding area. 

Mavericks fan

A fan yells, "Fire Nico," referencing Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison as security approaches him during the Sacramento Kings game in Dallas, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

MAVERICKS GM GETTING BOOST IN SECURITY FOR FIRST HOME GAME SINCE LUKA DONČIĆ TRADE AFTER DEATH THREATS: REPORT

Doncic led the NBA in scoring last season and helped the Mavericks reach an NBA Finals appearance, but was dealt away to the Los Angeles Lakers in one of the most controversial trades in recent memory. 

Fans have since expressed their disdain for Harrison, the mastermind behind the trade, prompting the organization to reportedly increase his security before Saturday’s game over the weekend. 

The Lakers acquired Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, while the Mavericks got Anthony Davis, Max Christie and Los Angeles' 2029 first-round pick. To complete the deal, the Utah Jazz acquired Jalen Hood-Schifino and two second-round picks.

Luka Doncic drives on Anthony Davis

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic drives against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis in Dallas, Dec. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

But Davis sustained a groin injury in his debut for Dallas and will be sidelined at least through the All-Star break.  

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report. 

