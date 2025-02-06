Luka Doncic trade has NFL stars dumbfounded at Super Bowl LIX: 'It's like trading Lamar'

It's Super Bowl LIX week down in New Orleans, and all eyes are focused on the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles rematch in the "Big Game."

But not all the talk is about football in the Big Easy because of what just went down in the NBA: Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

A few NFL stars spoke to Fox News Digital about the trade, which left them flabbergasted as the Dallas Mavericks sent away their 25-year-old superstar guard.

"There’s no trade in history I feel like that really compares that type of trade," Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs said. "A top three player in the NBA, 25 years old, is in the prime of his career – it’s literally that fan base’s face – to get traded for peanuts basically? I don’t think there’s nothing comparable to it."

Jacobs mentioned Cleveland Browns star edge rusher Myles Garrett formally requesting a trade, and how it will be interesting to watch that play out. But it will only "ruffle some feathers" in Jacobs' eyes.

The Doncic trade did much more than that for the sports world, let alone the NBA.

Even some players who don't watch basketball regularly couldn't fathom the Mavericks moving on from the face of their franchise. Free agent receiver Braxton Berrios even thinks something must have gone down behind closed doors because of how buttoned up it was to the public.

"When that came up, my buddy had my phone and he goes, ‘You’ll never believe what just happened.’ I was like, ‘What?’ Luka had just gotten traded," Berrios recalled. "I think it’s insane, there has to be a backstory there we’re not knowing, because you don’t trade the cornerstone of your franchise. Obviously, the fallout of the season tickets now, and they’re offering refunds and credits. That’s a bad deal."

Is there even a comparison to the Doncic trade within the NFL? Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said something football fans wouldn't fathom happening to prove his point about how "crazy" the trade was.

"That’s like trading Lamar [Jackson], that’s trading Pat [Mahomes]. It’s crazy," Penix said, laughing.

Some thought the trade wasn’t even real when it went down, but it became official with Dallas getting All-Star center Anthony Davis, reserve guard Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick in return.

The Mavericks believe that this move, despite how shocking it was, will help them now and into the future. Meanwhile, the Lakers have a new dynamic duo with LeBron James and Doncic, a pair no one thought would be sharing a court together other than in an All-Star Game.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.