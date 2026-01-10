Matthew Stafford’s late heroics lift Rams past Panthers in wild-card thriller

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Matthew Stafford learned of his first-ever first-team All-Pro selection on Saturday.

Several hours later, Stafford jogged onto the field in Charlotte shortly before the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers opened this year’s NFL postseason.

Stafford, an NFL MVP candidate, proceeded to engineer two fourth-quarter scoring drives to rally for a 34-31 win. The wild-card round victory also punched the Rams a ticket to next week’s NFC divisional round.

While the Rams were the favorites entering Saturday's game, it took a 19-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to tight end Colby Parkinson in the game's final minute to secure the victory.

After a quick start, Stafford did appear to injure a finger on his throwing hand before halftime. The Rams nursed a slim three-point lead when both teams headed to their respective locker rooms at the end of the second quarter.

The Panthers and Rams exchanged field goals in the third quarter to maintain Los Angeles' narrow lead heading into the game's final frame. The third quarter was highlighted by Stafford's lone interception of the afternoon.

Bryce Young’s touchdown pass to Jalen Coker put the Panthers ahead 31-27 with less than three minutes remaining, but Stafford drove the Rams 71 yards in two minutes. The drive was capped by Parkinson’s tightrope catch for the winning score, and the defense held.

The Rams are back in the divisional round for the second straight season. Last year, they were 13 yards away from eliminating Philadelphia before a sack and an incomplete pass ended their season with a 28-22 loss.

The Rams now await the remainder of the wild-card round results to learn who they will face in the divisional round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

