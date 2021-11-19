Matthew Judon assesses Patriots' defensive strategy: 'We kinda wanna be a-holes on the field'

Matthew Judon gave reporters a blunt assessment of the New England Patriots defense’s mindset going into games following the shutout victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Judon led the dominant defense with three total tackles, including one sack and a tackle for a loss, in the 25-0 win Thursday night.

"We kinda wanna be a-holes on the field but good guys off the field," Judon told reporters after the game. "Make sure we don’t get penalized. We play within the rules but we’re a nasty group. That’s how we gotta play in order for our team to win."

The two-time Pro Bowler set a new career high with the sack. He now has 10.5 on the season through 11 games. His previous high was 9.5 sacks set in 2019 when he was a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

PATRIOTS STIFLE FALCONS 25-0 FOR 5TH STRAIGHT VICTORY

"My teammates put me in position. They were pushing the pocket and making it hard for the quarterback to step up and making it easy for me to run the edge," Judon added.

"They just put me in a really good position to make those plays. When my number is called I have to go out there and make it, just like J.C. [Jackson] and Mac [Jones]. When their number is called they go there and do it. I am just one of the 11 of the defense."

With the way he and the Patriots have been playing, Judon’s season may not come to an early end.

The Patriots are 7-4 this season.