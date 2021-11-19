Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New England Patriots
Published

Matthew Judon assesses Patriots' defensive strategy: 'We kinda wanna be a-holes on the field'

Matthew Judon had a sack in the Patriots' win over Falcons, setting new career-high

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Matthew Judon gave reporters a blunt assessment of the New England Patriots defense’s mindset going into games following the shutout victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Judon led the dominant defense with three total tackles, including one sack and a tackle for a loss, in the 25-0 win Thursday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon (9) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta.

New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon (9) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

"We kinda wanna be a-holes on the field but good guys off the field," Judon told reporters after the game. "Make sure we don’t get penalized. We play within the rules but we’re a nasty group. That’s how we gotta play in order for our team to win."

The two-time Pro Bowler set a new career high with the sack. He now has 10.5 on the season through 11 games. His previous high was 9.5 sacks set in 2019 when he was a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

PATRIOTS STIFLE FALCONS 25-0 FOR 5TH STRAIGHT VICTORY

Matthew Judon of the New England Patriots reacts as the Patriots defeat the Falcons 25-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Matthew Judon of the New England Patriots reacts as the Patriots defeat the Falcons 25-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

"My teammates put me in position. They were pushing the pocket and making it hard for the quarterback to step up and making it easy for me to run the edge," Judon added. 

"They just put me in a really good position to make those plays. When my number is called I have to go out there and make it, just like J.C. [Jackson] and Mac [Jones]. When their number is called they go there and do it. I am just one of the 11 of the defense."

Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons is sacked by Matt Judon of the New England Patriots in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons is sacked by Matt Judon of the New England Patriots in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With the way he and the Patriots have been playing, Judon’s season may not come to an early end.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Patriots are 7-4 this season.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com