Massive college football fight leads to suspensions for more than two dozen players

Grambling State’s rivalry-game victory over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday was marred by a massive brawl that broke out at halftime.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) announced on Monday that more than two dozen players were suspended following the melee – nine players from Bethune-Cookman and 18 from Grambling State.

"We’re extremely disappointed by the events that transpired during halftime of the Bethune-Cookman at Grambling State football game," SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland said in a statement. "Acts of that nature have zero place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and intercollegiate athletics.

"The Conference Office has and will continue to enforce a zero-tolerance policy for all acts deemed to be unsportsmanlike and contrary to the high standard of good sportsmanship we expect from all individuals associated with the athletics programs within our league."

ESPN’s Kalan Hooks posted footage of the incident on X. The video showed several players throwing punches as coaches and officials attempted to break it up.

The game was close at halftime as Grambling State held a 24-20 lead. The Tigers picked up the victory, 31-23.

The SWAC said three of the 27 players involved received two-game suspensions. The rest will be barred for one game.

Grambling State was hit with a $40,000 fine and Bethune-Cookman was given a $25,000 fine.