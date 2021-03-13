Marvelous Marvin Hagler, boxing legend and former undisputed champ, dead at 66

Marvelous Marvin Hagler, the boxing legend who was the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980 to 1987 and recorded 52 knockouts during his career, has died, his wife announced Saturday. He was 66.

His wife, Kay G. Hagler, made the announcement on Facebook.

"I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. With love," she wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

His cause of death was not immediately known.

Hagler is known for being one of the greatest middleweight fighters of all time. He finished his boxing career with a 62-3-2 record. He was known for his wars with Roberto Duran, Thomas Hearns and Sugar Ray Leonard during his career.

The last fight of his career was against Leonard in 1987 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Leonard beat him via split decision and took Hager’s WBC and The Ring middleweight titles. The split decision victory for Leonard is one of the most-debated decisions in the sport’s history. Several writers from various publications scored the fight in favor of Hagler despite the boxing judges’ own scorecards.

Other tributes began to pour in on social media as word of Hagler’s death trickled out.

The New Jersey southpaw is an International Boxing Hall of Famer and World Boxing Hall of Famer. Ring Magazine had previously ranked him as the fourth-best middleweight of all-time.

After his career in the ring was over, he appeared in the movies "Indio" and "Indio 2" as well as "Virtual Weapon."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hagler had five children and married his second wife, Kay, in 2000.