Aaron Rodgers jabs Vikings fans as he relishes first victory at US Bank Stadium

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a shot at Minnesota Vikings fans after a 23-10 victory and his first win at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Rodgers was 26-for-40 with 216 passing yards and an interception. He did not throw a touchdown pass but didn’t need to, as running back Aaron Jones had 154 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Rodgers said the win, which sealed the NFC North division title, felt good for one reason.

“It feels great to win it in this stadium where a couple of years ago I was jeered leaving the field after breaking my collarbone. Feels pretty good,” he told reporters, according to ESPN.

Rodgers left a 2017 game against the Vikings after a punishing hit from Anthony Barr, who then drove the quarterback into the ground and landed on him with his weight.

Rodgers would only play in seven games that season as the Packers went go 7-9 and failed to make the playoffs.

This season, Rodgers and the Packers got two wins against their divisional rivals. Rodgers has 3,679 passing yards, 24 touchdown passes and just three interceptions. Green Bay is 12-3 with one game left in the season.