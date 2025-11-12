Cowboys coach says late NFL player Marshawn Kneeland’s girlfriend is pregnant; team launches memorial fund

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Marshawn Kneeland, who appeared in 18 games with the Dallas Cowboys since his 2024 NFL rookie season, died at the age of 24, but there is new hope that the late defensive lineman’s legacy will live on.

On Wednesday, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed Kneeland's girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, is expecting the couple's child.

"[Catalina is] pregnant, and so we want to make sure she is taken care of and the baby is taken care of for the rest of their lives," Schottenheimer told reporters. "Our guys — it’s very important to them and to us."

Schottenheimer also revealed that the team launched a memorial fund honoring Kneeland and supporting Catalina. The first-year Dallas head coach also recalled some of the memories he shared with the former NFL player.

"Marshawn loved the words ‘one love,’" Schottenheimer explained. "So, we talked a lot about love as we grieve."

Schottenheimer noted that he will remember Kneeland for being one of "the most playful spirits of any young man I’ve been around."

"His smile could take you to your knees," the coach recounted. "And, in terms of him as an athlete, no one had a better motor than him. So, my heart is heavy.

"Our team's heart is heavy. We don't move on, but we do move forward."

Mancera recently shared a message about the heartbreaking loss.

"My sweet baby, words could never express how broken I feel," she wrote in a social media post. "You’re my everything. I’ll love you forever my beautiful angel."

Frisco police said the defensive lineman died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities responded after a driver reportedly evaded police during a chase. Responding officers found a vehicle crashed near the southbound lanes of a local parkway. Kneeland fled on foot, police reported.

Authorities also said Kneeland contacted his family via text message prior to his death to tell them goodbye, police told dispatchers, according to audio obtained and reviewed by People. The investigation remains ongoing.

Shortly after the tragedy, the Cowboys released a statement, saying, "It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family."

The Cowboys selected Kneeland in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He recorded the first sack of his professional career in a season-opening game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

