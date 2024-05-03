Marlins trade two-time reigning batting champ Luis Arraez amid dreadful start: reports

The Miami Marlins' tank seems to be on, despite it only being mid-May.

After making the postseason last year with a surprising 84-78 record, the Fish have looked like anything but a playoff team so far, losing 24 of their first 33 games.

Roughly 10 minutes before Luis Arraez was supposed to lead off for the Marlins in Oakland against the Athletics on Friday, he was reportedly traded to the San Diego Padres.

The Marlins quickly updated their lineup two minutes after the scheduled first pitch, making it all but officially official.

The Padres are said to have traded four prospects for the back-to-back batting champion.

Arraez hit an MLB-leading .354 last season during his first year with the Marlins, who acquired him from the Minnesota Twins after he won the American League batting title in 2022 with a .316 average.

The Venezuelan infielder boasted a .400 average into late-June, a feat no one had accomplished since 2008 (Ted Williams remains the last player to hit .400 in a season, way back in 1941).

It's yet another infielder for the Padres, who already have Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Ha-Seong Kim, Tyler Wade and Fernando Tatis Jr., the latter of whom had to move to the outfield due to the infield abundance.

Arraez finished in eighth in NL MVP voting last year and 13th in the AL vote in 2022, earning a Silver Slugger Award at second base each season.

This season, so far, he is "only" hitting .299.

The Marlins, entering Friday, were on pace for a 44-118 record.

