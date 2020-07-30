Marlins' Miguel Rojas thanks fans for support after reported positive coronavirus test

Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas tweeted a message of thanks Thursday after reportedly testing positive for coronavirus.

Rojas and the rest of his teammates have been awaiting clearance to return to the field since their season was put on hold earlier in the week.

MLB INVESTIGATING ‘MASSIVELY DISRUPTIVE’ INCIDENT THAT CAUSED MARLINS COVID-19 OUTBREAK

“Hey @Marlins fans and everyone of my followers, I want to say THANK YOU!!! For showing the love and the support during this difficult times, not just to me but to the whole team. Can’t wait to overcome this and get back on the field to represent our city. Good vibes only,” he tweeted.

MLB Network reported that Rojas was among the Marlins who tested positive for the illness. The Athletic reported that at least 17 players and two coaches tested positive for the coronavirus while one of the coaches tested negative in a separate round of testing.

CUOMO INVITES ALL MLB TEAMS TO PLAY IN NEW YORK STATE AMID COVID-19 ISSUES

The Marlins’ season was suspended Tuesday after several players and staff members contracted the coronavirus. At least four players tested positive for the virus Sunday before their game against the Philadelphia Phillies. The positive tests spiraled from there.

“All of our players, coaches and staff are, understandably, having a difficult time enduring this experience,” Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The league announced that Marlins games would be postponed through Sunday. MLB also said that games between the Phillies and New York Yankees would be postponed. The Yankees would start a home-and-home series on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.