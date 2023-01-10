Expand / Collapse search
Marlins to add World Series champ Johnny Cueto to bolster young rotation: report

Cueto has made his rounds in the majors

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Miami Marlins reportedly bolstered their rotation with the addition of two-time All-Star pitcher Johnny Cueto on Tuesday.

Cueto, who pitched in 25 games for the Chicago White Sox, signed a one-year, $8.5 million deal with the Marlins that comes with a club option for the 2024 season, The Athletic reported. The Marlins have yet to officially announce the deal.

Johnny Cueto, #47 of the San Francisco Giants, pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the top of the third inning at Oracle Park on Aug. 31, 2021 in San Francisco.

Johnny Cueto, #47 of the San Francisco Giants, pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the top of the third inning at Oracle Park on Aug. 31, 2021 in San Francisco. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Cueto will turn 37 at the start of spring training next month. He had a 3.35 ERA and 102 strikeouts for the White Sox in 2022. It was the first time he recorded more than 100 strikeouts in a season since 2017.

The right-hander has played 15 years in the majors with the White Sox, San Francisco Giants Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds. He was runner-up for the National League Cy Young Award winner in 2014 when he led the league in strikeouts with 242 and the majors with 6.2 hits per nine innings.

Johnny Cueto, #47 of the Chicago White Sox, pitches against the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum on Sept. 11, 2022 in Oakland, California.

Johnny Cueto, #47 of the Chicago White Sox, pitches against the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum on Sept. 11, 2022 in Oakland, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

He won a World Series with the Royals.

Should he make it to the opening day roster, Cueto will join a young rotation led by the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara. The rotation will also include Sixto Sanchez, Pablo Lopez, Jesus Luardo and Edward Cabrera. Sanchez is coming back from shoulder surgery.

Johnny Cueto, #47 of the Kansas City Royals, celebrates with the Commissioner's trophy in the locker room after winning Game 5 of the 2015 World Series 7-2 over the New York Mets at Citi Field on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Johnny Cueto, #47 of the Kansas City Royals, celebrates with the Commissioner's trophy in the locker room after winning Game 5 of the 2015 World Series 7-2 over the New York Mets at Citi Field on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Brad Mangin/MLB via Getty Images)

The Marlins finished fourth in the National League East in 2022 with a 69-93 record. The team hired Skip Schumaker as their new manager.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.