NBA considers Walt Disney World Resort as possible location for season return: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has long said that the league is considering many scenarios that would allow the season to resume, and according to a report on Wednesday, one option would include using the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida as the primary location.

Like other leagues, the NBA has leaned towards isolating players and playing games in empty arenas and according to The Athletic, one location mentioned includes Disney’s property in Orlando.

NBA TARGETS MAY 8 TO ALLOW LIMITED WORKOUTS IN SELECT CITIES

Other locations, including Las Vegas, have been floated around but playing on Disney’s properties makes the most sense logistically.

A former Disney employee told Yahoo Sports earlier this month that the property includes 12 on-site basketball courts -- two of which lend themselves to broadcasting games. There’s also a number of hotels that could easily house players, staff, officials and even television crews.

There would be no shortage of hotels, restaurants and entertainment, which makes quarantining players for an extended period of time more feasible.

Still, the NBA will have to consider the likelihood of league-wide testing and the time needed for players to get back in game-playing shape.

The league announced Monday that it's targeting May 8 to allow teams in cities with relaxed stay-at-home orders to re-enter facilities. The potential rule changes would allow teams to make their practice facilities available for use by players for workouts or treatment on a voluntary or individual basis, if the team’s facility is in a city no longer subject to a government restriction.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The coronavirus pandemic put a halt on NBA games since March 11, when the league suspended its season until further notice after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

Fox News’ Daniel Canova contributed to this report.