Mariners to acquire slugger Eugenio Suárez from D'Backs: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Seattle Mariners made a blockbuster move in the middle of the night to bolster their lineup in hopes of a World Series push in the fall.

The Mariners agreed to a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks to acquire slugging third baseman Eugenio Suárez, according to multiple reports. The teams have yet to announce the deal.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Suárez was considered to be one of the biggest fish in the trade market ahead of Thursday night’s deadline. The two-time All-Star has 36 home runs, a major-league-leading 87 RBI and is batting .248 with an OPS of .898 in 105 games with the Diamondbacks this season.

He was on the Mariners in 2022 and 2023, hitting a combined 58 home runs. However, he led the American League in strikeouts each year, surpassing 200 in 2023 alone.

He will join a lineup that boasts a few power hitters already.

METS ACQUIRE CARDINALS CLOSER RYAN HELSLEY AS THEY CONTINUE TO BOLSTER BULLPEN BEFORE MLB TRADE DEADLINE

Cal Raleigh is leading the majors with 41 home runs and 87 RBI. Randy Arozarena has 20 home runs, and Julio Rodriguez has 18 home runs. However, the Mariners are in need of a little more oomph for the postseason push, which is why Suárez makes sense at this moment.

Seattle will enter Thursday 57-52 following their loss to the Athletics. The Mariners are five games behind the Houston Astros for the lead in the American League East and only 1.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox for the second wildcard spot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Diamondbacks appear to be sellers at the deadline with a 51-58 record. The team will acquire first baseman Tyler Locklear and pitchers Juan Burgos and Hunton Cranton, ESPN reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.