Mets acquire Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley as they continue to bolster bullpen before MLB trade deadline

The New York Mets continue to bolster its bullpen ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Thursday.

After already adding Gregory Soto, and dealing for Tyler Rogers earlier on Wednesday, the Mets followed up by acquiring closer Ryan Helsley from the St. Louis Cardinals, the teams announced.

Yes, the Mets already have Edwin Diaz handling their closing duties. But Helsley provides yet another strong, high-leverage arm manager Carlos Mendoza can utilize in what they hope is a trip to the World Series in October.

The Mets traded for Rogers with the San Francisco Giants just hours before getting Helsley. And Soto was added via trade three days ago, with GM David Stearns wasting no time shoring up the team’s bullpen – a clear need before the deadline.

In the Helsley deal, the Mets are sending over infielder Jesus Baez (No. 8 prospect), pitcher Nate Dohm (No. 14) and pitcher Frank Elissalt.

Helsley is a rental for the remainder of this season, which is why it was believed the Cardinals, who are 9.5 games out of the National League lead, were going to see what his market was before the deadline. It wasn’t expected Helsley would re-sign with St. Louis.

Helsley has 21 saves and a 3.00 ERA over 36 games this season. This comes after Helsley led the league with 49 saves and 62 games finished for St. Louis in 2024.

In his seven seasons with the Cardinals, Helsley owns a 2.67 ERA with 105 saves (299.2 innings).

The Mets lead the NL East with a 62-47 record, though the Philadelphia Phillies, a team that added their own stud reliever in Jhoan Duran on Wednesday, are right behind them with a 61-47 record.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals are five games out of the third and final wild card slot in the National League.

