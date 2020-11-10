Marcus Stroman says 'no amount of money' could get him to play for White Sox's Tony La Russa

Marcus Stroman will be one of the most sought-after starting pitchers this offseason, and he should definitely have his pick of the litter on where he ultimately wants to sign.

One team, he already crossed off his list? The Chicago White Sox.

During an exchange on Twitter, Stroman responded to a tweet from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, who wrote about White Sox new manager Tony La Russa, who had his second DUI charge back in February. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI in 2007 after he fell asleep at a traffic light in Florida. This second arrest occurred in Arizona. A White Sox spokesman said the organization was aware of the incident before they hired him.

A Twitter user wrote to Stroman asking him, “How much money would it take for you to play for an old and seemingly racist alcoholic?”

“No amount of money honestly. Peace of mind is always priority,” Stroman wrote back.

USA Today Sports reported that a high-ranking White Sox official said La Russa isn’t in danger of losing his job or receiving any discipline from the team despite his actions.

Stroman, an All-Star back in 2019, suffered a torn left calf muscle, which forced him to miss the early parts of the 2020 season. However, after he made a full recovery, Stroman decided to opt-out of the rest of the season due to the coronavirus, and it ended his one-year stint with the New York Mets