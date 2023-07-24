Marcus Peters agrees to one-year, prove-it deal with Raiders: reports

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to bring in three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters on a one-year contract, according to multiple reports.

The 30-year-old has spent his last two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, though he missed the entire 2021 season after tearing his ACL.

Peters didn’t look the same last year on the field for Baltimore, recording just one interception in 13 games last season which is a career low. He also had 47 tackles and six passes defended, his lowest total of his career as well.

But Peters is hoping he can get back to form in Las Vegas, where he’ll be expected to slot right in as an impact corner in a Raiders’ secondary, which allowed the fourth-most receiving yards per game at 242.9.

The Raiders gave up the fifth-most yards in the league last season at 365.6 as well.

Peters’ pedigree comes with aggressive play that can get under the skin of his opponents, which has been seen over the years.

He was the Defensive Rookie of the Year with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015 after hauling in eight interceptions, two of which were returned for a pick-six, and 26 passes defended. All of those led the NFL.

Peters was named to the Pro Bowl in his first two seasons in Kansas City after being taken 18th overall out of Washington in the 2015 Draft.

He was eventually traded to the Los Angeles Rams before the 2018 season, and would reach the Pro Bowl again in 2019 when he would be traded from the Rams to the Ravens mid-season.

This is the first time Peters hit the open market, but despite his accolades over the years, he needs to prove he’s the same player after a down year.

In a tough AFC West, Peters will get ample opportunity to go against receivers like Travis Kelce, Jerry Jeudy, Keenan Allen and more. He’ll also get a taste of Davante Adams at practice each week as well.