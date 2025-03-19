March Madness team's coach agrees to join new school once tournament ends: report

Will Wade will have a slightly awkward day in March Madness on Thursday.

The McNeese head coach will be aiming for an upset against Clemson, his own alma mater, when the ball tips off at 3:15 p.m. in Providence, Rhode Island.

To make things even weirder, multiple reports have said that Wade has already reached an agreement to become NC State's head coach at the end of the tournament.

Wade admitted earlier this week that he had been in touch with the Wolfpack, simply answering "yes" when asked.

Wade, 42, said he's always tried to be transparent with both his assistants and players during this time of year.

"Just tell it like it is," Wade said. "You may not always like what I’m going to say, but I’m going to tell you what I think. I’ve always kind of been like that, and there’s no need to hide it. The guys are reading it on social media. It’s no secret. I’m not going to ask them to do something I’m not willing to do. It’s no good if you don’t address it and if you sit there and BS them. They can read right through the BS, so you might as well. Hey, this is what it is. Here we are, and we’ll figure it out."

NC State fired coach Kevin Keatts on March 9, an abrupt end to an eight-year tenure that saw the program’s fall this year, which proved too much to overcome even when framed against last season’s remarkable finish. The announcement came a day after the Wolfpack closed a 12-19 season and failed to even qualify for the ACC Tournament as the reigning champion.

The Cowboys enter this year's tournament with a 27-6 record and fresh off their second straight Southland Conference championship. He previously spent five seasons at LSU, two seasons at VCU and two at Chattanooga.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

