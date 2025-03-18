Alabama State gets March Madness started with miraculous Hail Mary in final seconds to advance

Welcome to March Madness, Alabama State.

The First Four games kicked off the tournament on Tuesday night, and fans were treated to an instant classic that came down to the wire.

Alabama State took down St. Francis (Pa.), 70-68, with a miraculous bucket in the game's final ticks.

With the game tied at 68 with 3.4 seconds left, Alabama State did their best Christian Laettner impression, as Micah Simpson launched a Hail Mary from one end of the floor to the other.

The ball was tipped in the air, but it somehow landed in the hands of Amarr Knox who was right underneath the basket, and he was able to bank in the layup.

St. Francis had one second for a miracle, but the three-quarters shot fell short.

Alabama State's prize is a date with No. 1 Auburn in the Round of 64.

Alabama State was down by as many as nine points, after Riley Parker hit a three-pointer with 1:12 to go in the first half, but they were able to cut the deficit to five before the half.

St. Francis, though, got it back up to eight early in the second half; however, Alabama State was able to chip away and even lead by four in the final 100 seconds.

Chris Moncrief of St. Francis drilled a three with 40 seconds left to make it 68-68, and Alabama State's TJ Madlock missed a one-and-one. However, St. Francis turned the ball over, which led to the wild finish.

If Alabama State has anything to look forward to, it's the fact that Auburn has hit quite the skids, losing three of their last four games after a 27-2 start.

Knox, the hero, led the way with 16 points for Alabama State.