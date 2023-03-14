Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Toronto Maple Leafs
Published

Maple Leafs fans belt out US national anthem in Toronto after singer’s mic cuts out

The crowd of more than 18,000 fans didn’t miss a beat

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Toronto Maple Leafs fans jumped in to help out their American counterparts ahead of Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Sabres when the singer’s microphone went out during "The Star-Spangled Banner." 

The packed crowd at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto didn’t miss a beat when singer Natalie Morris’s mic malfunctioned as soon as she began singing the American national anthem. 

A general view during the national anthems prior to a game between the Maple Leafs and the Buffalo Sabres at the Scotiabank Arena on March 13, 2023, in Toronto, Canada.

A general view during the national anthems prior to a game between the Maple Leafs and the Buffalo Sabres at the Scotiabank Arena on March 13, 2023, in Toronto, Canada. (Michael Chisholm/NHLI via Getty Images)

The crowd of more than 18,000 fans, largely Leafs fans, belted out the words as Morris, who was handed two mics that seemingly didn't work, continued to sing along.

YOUNG CANUCKS FAN SAVAGELY TROLLS MAPLE LEAFS OVER HISTORIC STANLEY CUP DROUGHT

"That was great," Leafs standout Auston Matthews, who is also from the U.S., said after the game. "I thought just everybody coming together, it’s pretty cool to see that – in any building, but obviously when you’re in Toronto and it's the American anthem." 

Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs celebrates a goal against the Buffalo Sabres at the Scotiabank Arena on March 13, 2023, in Toronto.

Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs celebrates a goal against the Buffalo Sabres at the Scotiabank Arena on March 13, 2023, in Toronto. (Michael Chisholm/NHLI via Getty Images)

"I thought that was a really cool gesture from everybody in the arena to kind of help her finish that off and then give her the reins back," he said before adding with a laugh, "I like it when she does it better anyway, sounds a little better." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The technical issues were quickly resolved and Morris was able to sing "O Canada" without any issues. 

"That was a pretty special moment to be in Canada and hear the crowd singing our anthem," Sabres coach Don Granato added. 

The Canadian national anthem is played before the Edmonton Oilers take on the Maple Leafs on March 11, 2023, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Canadian national anthem is played before the Edmonton Oilers take on the Maple Leafs on March 11, 2023, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. (Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Hats off to the fans that were here. That will be a memorable thing I think for anybody that was in the building. What a great place this is. Lots of great people and they rose to the occasion at that moment."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the Toronto Sun, the Sabres are ironically the only professional U.S. sports team to play the Canadian anthem at all their home games.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.