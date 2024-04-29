Mannequin falls onto IndyCar track during race in Alabama

An IndyCar Series race at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sunday was the backdrop of an odd scene as a mannequin fell onto the road course.

Álex Palou was leading the race when the NBC Sports broadcast team noticed the mannequin near the racetrack around Lap 52. The broadcasters explained the mannequin, whose name is Georgina, was a part of the art that was a part of the park.

The mannequin fell from a pedestrian overhang that overlooked the track. One driver ran over its wrist as it sped past.

"Put this into the list of things you don’t see at a racetrack," one broadcaster said.

The race continued on without an immediate caution for the mannequin. The object was just one of the odd objects around the park. The road course also featured a spider sculpture as the drivers went through one of the turns.

Scott McLaughlin won the race – the second straight time he has won at Barber Motorsports Park. The Team Penske driver was also able to quiet the noise around the race team from earlier in the week. IndyCar took away Josef Newgarden’s season-opening victory and disqualified McLaughlin for manipulating the push-to-pass system.

"It was a little emotional for sure," McLaughlin said. "It’s just nice. It was just a nice cap after obviously it was a pretty tough week."

Will Power finished in second place. Linus Lundqvist, Felix Rosenqvist and Palou rounded out the top five. Newgarden finished 16th.

"We just had to keep rolling," McLaughlin added. "We know our job. We know what we need to do. I’m just super proud of our execution."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.