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Manchester City's Rodri To Undergo Tests On Groin Injury Suffered Against Arsenal

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Manchester City midfielder Rodri sustained a groin injury in the 2-1 win over Arsenal in the Premier League, manager Pep Guardiola said.

The Spanish international came off in the 88th minute.

"We’ll make a test tonight," Guardiola said Sunday.  

Rodri has returned to his best form in recent weeks after regaining his full sharpness after ACL and groin injuries.

Rodri’s absence would be a blow to second-placed City’s title hopes. The team is three points behind Arsenal but has a game in hand.

"I don’t know how long Rodri will be out," Guardiola added, looking ahead to Wednesday’s potentially decisive clash with Burnley.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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