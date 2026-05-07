Knicks' Jeremy Sochan, 76ers' VJ Edgecombe have heated exchange after New York's Game 2 win

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The New York Knicks' Game 2 win over the Philadelphia 76ers ended with a heated exchange as players left the floor at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

Knicks forward Jeremy Sochan, who played exactly one minute in the 108-102 victory, was spotted talking some trash to 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe after the buzzer sounded. Sochan had to be pulled away from the 76ers’ bench. Edgecombe also had to be calmed down.

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Edgecombe was allegedly unhappy with the officiating and Sochan came over to troll the guard even further, according to Clutch Points.

While nothing came of it on the floor, it could possibly be the bulletin board material the 76ers needed heading into Game 3. Philadelphia was without Joel Embiid for Game 2 and only lost by six after a Game 1 blowout.

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New York had three players in double figures during the night. Jalen Brunson led the way with 26 points, OG Anunoby had 24 and Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. The game featured 25 lead changes, 14 ties, and neither team led by more than seven points.

"Most importantly it’s staying poised, staying composed," Brunson said. "Just figuring out one just play at a time, one step at a time and not looking too far ahead."

76ers head coach Nick Nurse said the team just didn’t make enough shots. Philadelphia shot 45% from the floor, while New York shot 51%.

"I thought we had maybe four wide-open shots in a row that didn’t go," Nurse said. "We just needed to keep the scoreboard moving and we played great offense. We just didn’t shot-make."

Edgecombe had 17 points in the loss. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 26 points.

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Game 3 is set for Friday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.