Andorra's Piqué Banned For 2 Months, 6 Matches After Clash With Match Officials

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The Spanish soccer federation on Wednesday suspended Andorra owner Gerard Piqué for six matches following his complaints with the refereeing of a second-division game.

The federation also prohibited the former Spain and Barcelona star from acting as the club's owner for two months for incidents during a 1-0 loss to Albacete at home on May 1.

The club was fined 1,500 euros ($1,762), and its stadium was partially closed for two matches.

The federation said Piqué told a match official: "In another country, they would tear you apart, but here in Andorra we are a civilized country."

Piqué and an investment group purchased FC Andorra in 2018, when the club in the small country of Andorra — located in the Pyrenees between Spain and France — was in the fifth division. The club was founded in 1942 and until now had mostly played in the lower tiers.

Andorra currently sits in 10th place in the second-division standings.

Reporting by The Associated Press.