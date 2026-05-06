Golden Tempo to skip Preakness Stakes, ending Triple Crown bid as trainer cites long-term health

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There will be no Triple Crown possibility for Golden Tempo, the longshot horse that won the Kentucky Derby last week.

Trainer Cherie DeVaux announced Wednesday that the owners and she decided it was best for the horse to skip the Preakness Stakes, the next leg of the Triple Crown, with sights set on the Belmont Stakes instead on June 6.

"We are incredibly appreciate of the excitement and support surrounding the possibility of a Triple Crown run," DeVaux, who became the first woman to train a Derby-winning horse, wrote in a statement. "Golden gave us the race of a lifetime in the Kentucky Derby, and we believe the best decision for him moving forward is to give him a little more time following such a tremendous effort. His health, happiness and long-term future will always remain our top priority."

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It’s not uncommon for the Kentucky Derby winner to forgo the Preakness, which is set for May 16 at Laurel Park in Maryland. Golden Tempo marks the third Kentucky Derby winner in the last five years to skip the Preakness.

Last year’s winner, Sovereignty, was given the extra rest with Belmont in the sights of trainer Bill Mott and Godolphin Racing instead.

KENTUCKY DERBY WINNER SOVEREIGNTY SKIPPING PREAKNESS, TRAINER SAYS: 'WHAT'S BEST FOR THE HORSE'

One of the main reasons behind that is the short timetable between the Derby and Preakness, as trainers and owners alike don’t want to push their prized horse with the two-week turnaround. While it’s been heavily debated, it hasn’t changed as racing teams keep their horses training instead of competing.

The last Triple Crown winner was Justify in 2018, with American Pharoah before him in 2015.

It’s also worth noting that none of the 18 horses who ran in the Kentucky Derby will be at Laurel Park for the Preakness. Golden Tempo was the only horse considered for the second leg of the Triple Crown, but the team has made their intentions known.

Golden Tempo has created quite the story since the 23-1 longshot rallied down the final stretch in the 1 1/4-mile race to victory.

The 3-year-old bay thoroughbred colt sent DeVaux and the rest of the owner’s box into a raucous affair as one can surely understand.

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"I don't even have any words right now," an emotional DeVaux said on the NBC broadcast after upsetting the race to overcome early favorite Renegade.

Jockey Jose Ortiz won the Derby for the first time in his career. It was his 11th attempt, and he beat out his brother Irad, who rode the Todd Pletcher-trained colt.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

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