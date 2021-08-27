Manchester City withdraws from Cristiano Ronaldo talks, soccer star eyeing Manchester United comeback: reports

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be heading to Machester City despite initial reports that he would be joining the club after informing Juventus on Friday that he has "no intention" of staying. He is now reported to be in serious talks with Manchester United as the transfer window is set to close on Tuesday.

In a shocking turn of events, Man City decided to leave negotiations to sign Ronaldo on Friday despite being the soccer star’s top choice, according to Sky Sports.

Ronaldo informed renowned agent Jorge Mendes that he is "open to joining Manchester United" under a deal that will keep him with his former team until June 2023, Sky Sports reported.

The shakeup came just hours after Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed in a news conference that Ronaldo planned to leave the club.

"Yesterday Cristiano told me that he no longer plans to play for Juventus," he said. "Cristiano gave his contribution, he made himself available, now he leaves and life goes on."

The Portuguese star was seen boarding a private jet at the airport in Turin on Friday after reportedly saying his goodbyes to his teammates at Juve's Continassa training ground. He did not partake in Friday’s training session.

Prior to Friday’s news, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that the team would be very interested in signing Ronaldo if he was interested in making a comeback.

"We’ve always had a good communication," he said. "He knows what we feel about him and if he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows that we’re here."

The 36-year-old had only one year left on his contract at Juventus, which he joined from Real Madrid in 2018. He previously played for United from 2003 to 2009.

Signs of trouble began to show during Juventus’ opening match of the Italian league season last weekend when he did not start the game amid reports he had asked to be on the bench.

Both the club and Allegri insisted it was a coaching decision to keep Ronaldo on the bench at the start.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.