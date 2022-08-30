Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona Diamondbacks
Published

Diamondbacks pick up manager Torey Lovullo's 2023 club option

The Diamondbacks have been 20-15 since the All-Star break

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Arizona Diamondbacks plan to bring back manager Torey Lovullo next season.

The D-backs announced on Tuesday that they’ve exercised the club option on Lovullo’s contract for 2023. The move comes one day after the biggest comeback win in franchise history: Arizona was trailing 7-0 in the fourth inning against the Phillies before rallying for a 13-7 victory.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner (40) is pulled from the game by manager Torey Lovullo, left, during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Phoenix.

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner (40) is pulled from the game by manager Torey Lovullo, left, during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Lovullo is in his sixth season with the club and is the longest-tenured manager in club history. He was NL Manager of the Year in 2017, guiding the team to the playoffs, but the franchise has slowly regressed since.

The D-backs finished with a 52-110 mark in 2021, the second-worst mark in the team’s history. They’ve been much more competitive this year, improving to 60-67 after Monday’s win.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Arizona Diamondbacks' manager Torey Lovullo high fives Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll (7) during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Phoenix.

Arizona Diamondbacks' manager Torey Lovullo high fives Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll (7) during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Arizona is 20-15 since the All-Star break, buoyed by the promotions of several promising prospects, including outfielders Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas and Stone Garrett, and pitcher Tommy Henry.