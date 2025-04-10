Man faces 5 years in prison after allegedly telling Augusta employee he'd 'blow' her 'head off'

A North Dakota man has been indicted by a Georgia grand jury for allegedly threatening an Augusta National Golf Club employee.

Joseph Armand Zimmer, 48, told a female employee he would "throw [the individual] in a cell and have [her] set on fire" and that he would "blow [her] head off," according to the Department of Justice.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Georgia said Zimmer phoned the golf club in Augusta, Georgia, on Feb. 18 and made numerous violent threats toward the female employee. He was arrested on April 8 in Las Vegas and faces up to five years in prison if convicted on a charge of Threats in Interstate Communication.

"Those who make threats against members of our community in violation of federal law will be held accountable, as we continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify and bring to justice those who seek to intimidate and instill fear in our citizens," Acting U.S. Tara M. Attorney Lyons said in a news release.

"The FBI treats threatening communications with the utmost seriousness and will dedicate all available resources to locating and prosecuting those responsible for such actions," Paul Brown, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta, added in the release. "We trust that this indictment sends a clear message to anyone contemplating making threats, whether genuine or fabricated, through electronic means."

