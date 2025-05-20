Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Pirates

Man charged with giving booze to underage Pirates fan who fell onto field: reports

21-year-old allegedly furnished alcohol to 20-year-old who broke his neck

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 21-year-old has been charged with providing alcohol to the Pittsburgh Pirates fan who fell from the stands onto the field last month, according to multiple reports.

Kavan Markwood, a 20-year-old former college football player, was identified as the man who fell more than 20 feet onto the right field warning track.

According to reports, Ethan Kirkwood was charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Pirates at PNC Park

An opening day crowd watches a game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Yankees at PNC Park in Pittsburgh April 4, 2025.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

WTAE cited a criminal complaint that highlighted surveillance video that showed Kirkwood and Markwood with alcohol several times. The complaint said Kirkwood admitted buying Markwood alcohol.

Pittsburgh police did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News Digital.

Markwood lay on the dirt in right field after flipping multiple times through the air during the seventh inning of a Pirates’ game against the Chicago Cubs.

The 20-year-old broke his neck, clavicle and back in the fall, but Markwood says he is "all right" despite a long road to recovery. 

Fan on the warning track

A fan lies on the warning track in right field of PNC Park after falling out of the stands during the seventh inning of a game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh April 30, 2025.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

BASEBALL FANS NEEDLE METS' PETE ALONSO OVER CELEBRATION FOR MAKING OUT ON ROUTINE PLAY

"I can’t really sleep. I have a lot of back pain," he told TribLive. 

Markwood described his injuries as "broken everything," which also included a swollen hand. 

"I think when I get home, I’ll just put ice on it," he added. 

After the accident, Markwood was rushed to Allegheny General Hospital’s trauma unit, where he was in critical condition at one point.

Pittsburgh Public Safety labeled what happened an accident, and fans sitting near Markwood said he had gotten excited about a Pirates’ rally during the game and proceeded to take his shirt off and pour beer on himself before the fall, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

A general view of PNC Park

The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning at PNC Park in Pittsburgh July 21, 2024. (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports)

Markwood played for two Division II football programs, Walsh University and Wheeling University. He played at Wheeling in 2023, appearing in four games, according to the team’s site. 

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.