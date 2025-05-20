Expand / Collapse search
New York Mets

Baseball fans needle Mets' Pete Alonso over celebration for making out on routine play

Alonso's errors have plagued the Mets as of late

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Mets vs. Red Sox Highlights | MLB on FOX Video

Mets vs. Red Sox Highlights | MLB on FOX

Check out the top moments from this MLB game between the New York Mets and the Boston Red Sox.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso caught flak from baseball fans on Monday after he appeared to celebrate making a throw to end an inning against the Boston Red Sox.

Boston led 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth when New York pitcher Kodai Senga got batter David Hamilton to hit a grounder to the first base side. Alonso fielded the ball and tossed it to Senga for the out. Alonso moved his hips in celebration for completing the out.

Pete Alonso strikes out

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, #20, reacts after striking out against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium in New York City on May 16, 2025. (John Jones-Imagn Images)

Baseball fans were unamused. Two innings earlier, Alonso tried to flip the ball to Senga for an out but tossed the ball over the pitcher’s head. 

He had a similar issue in Sunday night’s game against the New York Yankees when he completely missed throwing a ball to home plate, which allowed a runner to score. The Mets lost that game against the Yankees and Monday’s game against the Red Sox.

Pete Alonso goes into second base

Boston Red Sox second baseman David Hamilton, #17, tags out New York Mets' Pete Alonso, #20, who was trying to advance to second on his single during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday, May 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

"I messed it up," Alonso said after the loss to the Yankees, via The Athletic. "I just made an awful throw. That whole inning, this game, is on me. This one’s 100% on me."

Alonso was 1-for-3 against Boston.

He is hitting .301 with an OPS of .964 and has nine home runs on the season. New York got off to a hot start, but the struggles are starting to come to light even as the team is tied for first in the National League East with a 29-19 record.

Pete Alonso swings

New York Mets' Pete Alonso, #20, strikes out to end the top of the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday, May 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The team’s loss against the Red Sox dropped them to 8-9 in May. New York only lost eight games in April. The Mets have lost four out of their last five going back to last week’s series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.