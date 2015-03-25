Malkin, Letang out again as Penguins look for 11th straight win when they face Islanders

The Pittsburgh Penguins are again without star forward Evgeni Malkin and top defenseman Kris Letang as they visit the New York Islanders and try to stretch their winning streak to 11 games.

Malkin is sidelined Friday night because of an upper body injury, while Letang is dealing with a lower body problem.

Malkin, who earlier in the week eyed the matchup with the Islanders as a possible return date, sat out for a seventh straight time. Letang missed his second game and is considered to be day to day.

However, the Penguins haven't missed a beat without them. Pittsburgh is the first NHL team to record at least a 10-game winning streak in three consecutive seasons, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.