Olympic gold medalist, future NBA Hall of Famer Chris Paul calls it a career: 'Filled with so much joy'

Chris Paul has made a decision about his basketball future.

On Friday, the likely future Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer announced he would step away from the NBA after the Toronto Raptors waived the 40-year-old guard.

"It's time for me to show up for others and in other ways," Paul wrote in an Instagram post. "This last season, I knew I couldn't do it unless I was at home with my family."

Paul re-signed with the Los Angeles Clippers over the summer, but the team sent him home in December. He landed in Toronto via a three-team trade last week but never took the court for the Raptors.

Paul walks away from professional basketball with more than 20,000 points and 10,000 assists, the first player in NBA history to reach those totals. He was named to 12 All-Star teams and earned All-NBA honors 11 times in his storied career.

The North Carolina native is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist, helping Team USA achieve glory in 2008 in Beijing and 2012 in London.

Paul's first stint with the Clippers began in 2011, when he played alongside Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. The trio helped lead Los Angeles to six consecutive playoff appearances. He returned to the franchise for what was widely viewed as his final NBA season, a full-circle moment that could have capped his career.

Paul appeared in just 16 games in his second stint with the Clippers and averaged 2.9 points and 3.3 assists per game. He did play in all 82 games during his lone season with the San Antonio Spurs in 2024-25.

Paul made his NBA debut with the New Orleans Hornets, who were later renamed the Pelicans. Aside from his time with the Clippers and Spurs, Paul also played for the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.

