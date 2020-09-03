Madison Brengle chugs wine after picking up US Open win

American Madison Brengle celebrated her second-round victory over No. 13 Dayana Yastremska in the U.S. Open magnificently – by chugging a bottle of wine.

After Brengle defeated Yestremska in straight sets (6-2, 6-3), she called over to her friend to give her a bottle of red wine and she subsequently drank it while heading into the stands.

“I came out with a pretty good game plan, and I feel like I was able to execute it from start to finish,” Brengle said after the match, according to WTA Tennis. “[Yastremska] was going to come up with some great shots, and I felt like I just had to stick with it, and I feel like I kind of did what I set out to do today. And I feel really good out here.”

Brengle, a Delaware native, now takes on fellow American Shelby Rogers in the third round on Friday.

“Playing at your home Slam, it’s special,” she said. “If you get to step out on the court here, I feel very lucky. I’ve been watching this since I grew up. I actually think I came to the very first Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day as a child. So, yeah, it’s special to be here.”

Though she has yet to win a major tournament, she had found success in 2015 and 2017.

Brengle got to the fourth round at the 2015 Australian Open and to the third round of the 2015 U.S. Open. In 2017, she got to the second round of the French Open and the third round of Wimbledon – where she beat No. 12 ranked Petra Kvitova.

In 2017, she also beat Serena Williams at the ASB Classic in New Zealand.

She came into the 2020 U.S. Open as the No. 84 ranked women’s tennis player in the world.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.