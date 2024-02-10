Expand / Collapse search
PGA Tour

Lucas Glover withdraws from Phoenix Open for bizarre reason

Glover won the 2009 US Open

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Lucas Glover may have been competing for a WM Phoenix Open title over the weekend as the fan-favorite tournament – but we’ll never know after a major misread.

Glover was set to participate in the tournament’s first round on Thursday, but he was forced to withdraw from the event entirely because he missed his tee time.

Lucas Glover in Florida

Lucas Glover looks over his putt at the 18th green during the first round of the Grant Thornton Invitational at Tiburon Golf Club on December 8, 2023, in Naples, Florida. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

He told the Golf Channel that he had misread a text with his tee time. He was set to tee off at 8:26 a.m. local time and was in his hotel room when a Phoenix Open official called to say he had one minute before he could tee off.

"I’m kicking myself but laughing at myself at the same time," Glover said.

Ryo Hisatsune replaced Glover in the field.

Lucas Glover swings

Lucas Glover hits his tee shot at the 13th hole during the second round of The Sentry at The Plantation Course at Kapalua on January 5, 2024, in Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

The 44-year-old South Carolinian would have been competing for his seventh PGA Tour victory but instead will have to watch the rest of the tournament from his couch.

Glover finished tied for 39th in last year’s event. He was 3-under par along with Max Homa and Sahith Theegala. Scottie Scheffler won the event.

Lucas Glover swings

Lucas Glover hits from the 10th tee at Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, California, on Friday, February 2, 2024.  (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

He has a major championship under his belt, however. He won the U.S. Open in 2009, beating out Ricky Barnes, David Duval and Phil Mickelson by two strokes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.