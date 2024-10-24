Expand / Collapse search
LSU Tigers

LSU's Livvy Dunne praises 'misunderstood' Tigers alum Angel Reese

The two grew a friendship when they both attended the school

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
LSU produces superstars - "Pistol" Pete Maravich, Shaquille O'Neal, Odell Beckham Jr., Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers, just to name a few.

We also can add Angel Reese and Livvy Dunne to that list, who have befriended each other in the past.

Reese and Dunne participated in a Sports Illustrated shoot together to promote LSU women's athletics, and the two had rather successful seasons.

Angel Reese and Livvy Dunne

Angel Reese and Olivia Dunne attend the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 18, 2023. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Reese and the Tigers couldn't defend the national championship, losing to Iowa in the Elite Eight. Dunne, however, won a title with the gymnastics team.

Now, Reese is a WNBA star, but she has come across lots of haters ever since she taunted Caitlin Clark roughly a year and a half ago.

In the closing seconds of their 2023 national championship match, Reese hit Clark with a "you can't see me" celebration, and then pointed to her ring finger.

Their rivalry, albeit cooled off by both of them, still exists in the eyes of fans, although fans of Clark certainly make their feelings for Reese known.

Angel Reese of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts towards Caitlin Clark

Angel Reese of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts to Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the fourth quarter of the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2023, in Dallas, Texas.  (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Dunne, though, came to Reese's defense.

"I think Angel is misunderstood. That’s the best way to describe it. I think she’s a great person. Every conversation I’ve ever had with her has been great," Dunne said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

Nonetheless, Reese, along with Clark, was one of two rookies to be named an All-Star. She herself had a record-setting rookie campaign, as her 15 straight double-doubles are now an all-time WNBA record. She also had the most rebounds in a single season, but when she got hurt, A'ja Wilson swiped that title.

"I think she’s extremely talented. I’ve enjoyed watching her, I love the things she stands for and bringing eyes to women’s athletics. I think she’s been dominant, and I can’t wait to watch her career unfold even more," Dunne said.

Angel Reese shoots a foul shot

Aug. 30, 2024: Chicago, Illinois: Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shoots a free throw against the Indiana Fever during the second half at Wintrust Arena. (Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports)

Reese's Chicago Sky failed to make the WNBA playoffs despite her averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game.

