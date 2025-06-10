Expand / Collapse search
LSU Tigers

LSU's Flau'jae Johnson admits friendship with Angel Reese has soured

Reese and Johnson's parents had beef on social media during LSU's 2023-24 season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Flau’jae Johnson and Angel Reese won a women’s college basketball national championship together when the two players were with the LSU Tigers.

However, it appears a lot has changed since then.

Flau'jae Johnson and Angel Reese

LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson, #4, and forward Angel Reese, #10, answer questions during the press conference to their NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game at MVP Arena in Albany, New York, on March 28, 2024. (Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports)

Reese, who now plays in the WNBA for the Chicago Sky, opened up about her relationship with Johnson in September during an episode of her podcast, "Unapologetically Angel." She said at the time the two were not "as close as we used to be" and "there were no hard feelings" toward each other, but the closeness that was once there just is not anymore.

Johnson added more to it when she appeared on "The Breakfast Club" on Monday.

"We're not friends, but I mean that bond that we had, that thing that we did together, winning a national championship, you can never take that away from us," she said. "And so sometimes stuff happens. You wish it don't happen, but it do. And you just gotta grow. 

Flau'jae Johnson and Angel Reese

LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson, #4, celebrates with forward Angel Reese, #10, after defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies in the semifinals of the women's Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center in Dallas on March 31, 2023. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

"But I support her in everything she do. Like, she’s killing in the WNBA … I’m just proud of her."

Johnson agreed that the reason for the split was partially to do with things happening in the background.

"Yeah, it was a lot of media, it was a lot of locker room stuff, you know what I'm saying? Stuff that go on behind the scenes. But it happens. It happens," she said.

During the 2023-24 season, as LSU looked to defend its national title, the mothers of both Reese and Johnson got into a social media spat. Reese’s mother, Angel Reese Webb, criticized Johnson on social media, which prompted a response from Johnson’s mom, Kia Brooks, who took aim at the former Tigers’ forward GPA.

LSU Tigers players

LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese, #10, shakes hands with guard Flau'jae Johnson, #4, after a play against the Tennessee Lady Vols during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Jan. 30, 2023. (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Reese, the former LSU star, seemingly threw shade at Brooks when she graduated from school. 

