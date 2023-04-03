Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LSU Tigers
Published

LSU's Angel Reese gets support from Stephen A. Smith after laughing off Jill Biden suggestion

Reese called Biden's suggestion that Iowa visit the White House too, 'A JOKE'

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith appeared to side with LSU star Angel Reese after the women’s basketball champion called first lady Jill Biden’s potential request to have Iowa also visit the White House after the national championship "A JOKE."

Reese fired off the tweet Monday night as the sports world continued to have a fiery debate over her celebrations aimed at Iowa’s Caitlin Clark. But the 2023 tournament’s Most Outstanding Player found support from Smith with her opinion.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Stephen A. Smith attends SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Stephen A. Smith attends SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

"Hey @Reese10Angel, I mean absolutely zero disrespect to the First Lady, but you are 1000% correct," Smith tweeted. "That is a bad suggestion. Runner-ups don’t get invited to the White House. Why are we trying to change it now? I completely agree with you, Angel."

Biden talked about the possibility of hosting the Hawkeyes while she was in Denver on Monday.

ANGEL REESE LAUGHS OFF JILL BIDEN'S WISH TO INVITE BOTH LSU, IOWA TO WHITE HOUSE: 'A JOKE'

LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the NCAA championship game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas.

LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the NCAA championship game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

"I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come," she said. "But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game."

Sports fans were quick to point out it doesn’t work like that and the honor of a White House celebration should be reserved for the champions and not the runners-up.

LSU's Angel Reese reacts toward Caitlin Clark of Iowa during the NCAA women's championship game at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2023, in Dallas.

LSU's Angel Reese reacts toward Caitlin Clark of Iowa during the NCAA women's championship game at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reese garnered national attention with her competitive fire after the win over Iowa. She gave Clark a taste of her own medicine at the end of the game.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.