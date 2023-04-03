Expand / Collapse search
LSU Tigers
Jill Biden faces scrutiny for floating idea of inviting Iowa to White House after national title loss to LSU

LSU defeated Iowa 102-85 in the national championship

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
First lady Jill Biden appeared to be fired up after watching LSU defeat Iowa in the women’s basketball national championship game on Sunday that she hoped to invite both teams to the White House.

The Tigers pulled away from the Hawkeyes in the fourth quarter of the matchup to win 102-85, and the aftermath of the game all anyone could talk about was Angel Reese’s celebration in the face of Caitlin Clark and the questionable officiating.

First lady Jill Biden speaks during a stop to attend a roundtable discussion on the federal workforce training program to help community college students earn certificates for entry-level jobs Monday, April 3, 2023, inside the State Capitol in Denver.

First lady Jill Biden speaks during a stop to attend a roundtable discussion on the federal workforce training program to help community college students earn certificates for entry-level jobs Monday, April 3, 2023, inside the State Capitol in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Biden, speaking at the Colorado state capitol in Denver, praised Iowa’s sportsmanship and said she would tell the president both teams should get a White House visit.

"I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come," she said Monday. "But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game."

Biden’s idea was immediately panned on social media.

First Lady Jill Biden talks with guests while watching the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.

First Lady Jill Biden talks with guests while watching the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

LSU star Angel Reese led the charge, quote-tweeting the ESPN write-up with three laughing emojis and two words : "A JOKE." She wasn’t the only one.

SHAQ RIPS KEITH OLBERMANN OVER ANGEL REESE TWEET: 'SHUT YOUR DUMB A-- UP'

Reese has already fought off the critics of the way she taunted Clark in the final moments of the game. She was named the Most Outstanding Player of the women’s tournament.

Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts towards Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the fourth quarter during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.

Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts towards Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the fourth quarter during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It is LSU’s first national title in the program’s history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

