Jill Biden faces scrutiny for floating idea of inviting Iowa to White House after national title loss to LSU

First lady Jill Biden appeared to be fired up after watching LSU defeat Iowa in the women’s basketball national championship game on Sunday that she hoped to invite both teams to the White House.

The Tigers pulled away from the Hawkeyes in the fourth quarter of the matchup to win 102-85, and the aftermath of the game all anyone could talk about was Angel Reese’s celebration in the face of Caitlin Clark and the questionable officiating.

Biden, speaking at the Colorado state capitol in Denver, praised Iowa’s sportsmanship and said she would tell the president both teams should get a White House visit.

"I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come," she said Monday. "But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game."

Biden’s idea was immediately panned on social media.

LSU star Angel Reese led the charge, quote-tweeting the ESPN write-up with three laughing emojis and two words : "A JOKE." She wasn’t the only one.

Reese has already fought off the critics of the way she taunted Clark in the final moments of the game. She was named the Most Outstanding Player of the women’s tournament.

It is LSU’s first national title in the program’s history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.