Stephen A Smith says there's 'white-black issue' in Angel Reese's taunt criticism

LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese caught a lot of flak for her taunting of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark during the Tigers’ national championship victory on Sunday afternoon over the Hawkeyes.

Social media has gone into a frenzy with people choosing sides: either supporting Reese’s actions of doing the infamous John Cena "You can’t see me" move by waving her hand across her face or thinking it was too much as she also pointed at her ring finger to boast the win.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith thinks hate toward Reese’s actions are driven by race because Clark was seen doing the same Cena celebration against South Carolina as well as waving off a player uncovered at the three-point line during the game, which some saw as disrespectful, including the LSU players.

"Here’s the reality of the situation: She instigated this kind of stuff. Let’s call it what it is. She was waving, she was doing the [John] Cena. How about what she did to Raven Johnson? She didn’t just go into the lane and not guard her against South Carolina in the national semifinal. She waved her off, she didn’t mind being disrespectful. So, why is it that we’re hesitant to bring that up?"

"We all know that there’s a white-black issue here because the fact of the matter is when Caitlin did it, people were celebrating it, and they were talking about nothing but her greatness. But then the second a sister steps up and threw it back in her face, now you got half the basketball world saying, ‘You know what? That’s not the classiest thing to do. That’s not the way to act.’ It was the exact same thing."

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy called Reese a "classless piece of s---" on Twitter, while pointing out that she followed Clark around the court to make sure she saw. Keith Olberman also called Reese a ‘f---ing idiot’ for the taunt but later apologized for that comment.

"You can make an argument that if they’re doing excessive celebration in her face after the game is over, all right you can make that argument," Smith said. "But you had people complaining about it when she was doing it during the game. Wait a minute, LSU told you before the game we didn’t like how she was acting toward South Carolina. She ain’t going to do that against us. That’s exactly what they were saying."

"You know exactly what the hell you’re doing as people when you bring up how Angel Reese acted but you don’t want to bring up how Caitlin Clark acted. That’s the inconsistency in the story."

In the basketball world, LeBron James stepped up to defend Reese, saying "love to see it." Reese also knew that she was going to get some heat on social media during her post-game presser.

"I’m happy. All year, I was critiqued about who I was. The narrative – I don’t fit the narrative. I don’t fit the box you all want me to be in. I’m too hood. I’m too ghetto. You told me that all year," she said.

"But when other people do it – you all don’t say nothing. So, this is for the girls that look like me. That’s going to speak up for what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you, and that’s what I did it for tonight. It was bigger than me tonight. It was bigger than me. Twitter is going to go in a rage every time. And, I mean, I’m happy. I feel like I helped grow women’s basketball this year. I’m super happy and excited. I’m looking forward to celebrating and then next season."

Reese also showed respect to Clark’s game but had a message as well with that comment.

"Caitlin Clark is a hell of a player for sure, but I don’t take disrespect lightly," Reese said. "And she disrespected Alexis [Morris] and South Carolina, they’re still my SEC girls, too. You all are not going to disrespect them either."

Smith added that he loves Clark, calling her "the Steph Curry of women’s basketball" and believes she has a very bright future in the game.

Reese was named the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player following her 15-point, 10-rebound national championship, which was the first in LSU history.