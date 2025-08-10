LSU football player accused of harboring 2 murder suspects in his dorm

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LSU Tigers freshman running back J.T. Lindsey turned himself in to authorities as he faced accusations that he harbored two men accused of murder in his dorm.

Shemell Jacobs, 17, and Keldrick Jordan, 18, were each wanted for armed robbery and second-degree murder charges in Louisiana, the Alexandria Police Department said. The U.S. Marshals Service apprehended both suspects on Monday in the LSU dorms.

The two were accused of killing a 17-year-old in May.

Lindsey was arrested on Friday on two accessory-after-the-fact to second-degree murder charges and released the same day on $5,000 bond.

An affidavit said Jacobs had Lindsey’s school ID and was able to give the football player's PIN to allow him to access the dorm and that the two could be seen together as far back as July 24, according to WAFB-TV.

Lindsey’s lawyer, Kris Perret, told the outlet in a statement that his client did not know the two suspects were wanted in connection to a murder and that Lindsey has been adamant about his innocence.

"My client JT Lindsey has been arrested on allegations of ‘accessory after the fact’ for allowing two individuals, ages 17 and 18, who unbeknownst to him, were wanted in Alexandria, to stay at his LSU apartment for a couple of nights beginning on or around July 24th," Perret said.

"It is alleged that the two individuals were wanted for crimes they are accused of committing in mid-May of 2025 in Alexandria, Louisiana. There are no allegations that JT Lindsey was in anyway involved in, or in any way connected to the alleged crimes of the arrested individuals."

Perret added that Lindsey is cooperating with authorities.

"He was unaware that the individuals arrested had committed any crimes or that they had been accused of any crimes, or that they were wanted by the police for questioning when he allowed them to stay at his apartment," he added. "Had he known that the individuals were accused of any crimes or wanted by the police, he would not have allowed them into his apartment or associated with them in any manner.

"Furthermore, at no time did JT Lindsey do anything, nor take any actions, nor demonstrate any intent whatsoever to harbor, conceal or aid either of the accused and now arrested persons to avoid arrest, apprehension, trial, conviction or punishment for their crimes. He is glad that these individuals were taken into custody by authorities without incident."

LSU said it was aware of Lindsey’s arrest and would not have "any comment out of respect for the legal process." Perret said Lindsey was suspended for the time being.

Lindsey, who was born in Alexandria, was one of two top running backs who committed to the school in the Class of 2025. He was ranked as a four-star prospect.

He was still listed on LSU’s roster as of Sunday.