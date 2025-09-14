LSU, Florida players steamroll coach Brian Kelly on sidelines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly got swept up in skirmish between one of his players and a defender on the Florida Gators on Saturday night in their 20-10 victory.

Kelly was running down the sideline to call a timeout after an LSU play in the second quarter. As he was moving toward the official, LSU offensive lineman Weston Davis and Florida linebacker George Gumbs Jr. were still locked together. Davis was pushing Gumbs to the sideline and they knocked into Kelly.

The veteran head coach appeared to be OK and would stick around to watch the Tigers pick up the win.

Tigers quarterback Grant Nussmeier had 220 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. Caden Durham had 93 rushing yards on 15 carries.

LSU’s defense held Florida scoreless in the second half. Three of Gators quarterback DJ Lagway’s interceptions came in the second half.

Dashawn Spears had two interceptions and a touchdown and A.J. Haulcy, DJ Pickett and Tamarcus Cooley each had one interception.

Kelly grew tired of some of the questions he received from reporters about the offense and lashed out during the press conference.

"These are ridiculous questions, and I'm getting tired of it. That football team just worked their tail off to get an SEC win. And you want to know what's wrong? You're spoiled. ... This is ridiculous for a group of seasoned reporters," he said, via ESPN. "That kind of question is so out of line."

LSU moved to 3-0 with the win. Florida fell to 1-2.