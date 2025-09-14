Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

LSU Tigers

LSU, Florida players steamroll coach Brian Kelly on sidelines

LSU won the game

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Retiree fulfills lifelong dream of joining LSU marching band Video

Retiree fulfills lifelong dream of joining LSU marching band

66-year-old LSU freshman Kent Broussard opens up on 'America Reports' on his journey to becoming a student marching band member, fulfilling a dream that began in 1968.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly got swept up in skirmish between one of his players and a defender on the Florida Gators on Saturday night in their 20-10 victory.

Kelly was running down the sideline to call a timeout after an LSU play in the second quarter. As he was moving toward the official, LSU offensive lineman Weston Davis and Florida linebacker George Gumbs Jr. were still locked together. Davis was pushing Gumbs to the sideline and they knocked into Kelly.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brian Kelly on the sideline

LSU head coach Brian Kelly watches from the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.  (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The veteran head coach appeared to be OK and would stick around to watch the Tigers pick up the win.

Tigers quarterback Grant Nussmeier had 220 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. Caden Durham had 93 rushing yards on 15 carries.

LSU’s defense held Florida scoreless in the second half. Three of Gators quarterback DJ Lagway’s interceptions came in the second half.

GEORGIA TECH NAILS GAME-WINNING FIELD GOAL AS TIME EXPIRES TO UPSET NO 12 CLEMSON

Brian Kelly runs onto the field

LSU head coach Brian Kelly runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.  (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Dashawn Spears had two interceptions and a touchdown and A.J. Haulcy, DJ Pickett and Tamarcus Cooley each had one interception.

Kelly grew tired of some of the questions he received from reporters about the offense and lashed out during the press conference.

Brian Kelly and Billy Napier

LSU head coach Brian Kelly, right, greets Florida head coach Billy Napier after an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"These are ridiculous questions, and I'm getting tired of it. That football team just worked their tail off to get an SEC win. And you want to know what's wrong? You're spoiled. ... This is ridiculous for a group of seasoned reporters," he said, via ESPN. "That kind of question is so out of line."

LSU moved to 3-0 with the win. Florida fell to 1-2.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue