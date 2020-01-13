LSU's Ed Orgeron cut himself trying to get team pumped up for national championship

LSU coach Ed Orgeron is famously known for going the extra mile to pump up his team before games and it appeared he had some battle scars from pumping up his team earlier in the week.

Orgeron was being interviewed on the sideline before LSU’s game against Clemson in the national championship and was seen with a scar on the top of his head. ESPN broadcaster Chris Fowler revealed that Orgeron suffered the cut after punching himself in the face, trying to get the Tigers pumped up during practice for Monday's game.

College football fans were a little stunned that Orgeron would go to great lengths to get LSU ready.

However, Orgeron has a history of doing similar things.

In a story published in The Athletic in November, former college football players who were coached by Orgeron from his days at USC to his current stint with LSU recalled how the coach would get them hyped for games and the motivational tactics he would use.

A handful of players told The Athletic that Orgeron supposedly punches himself in the face every Saturday.

“He’s got this thing he does about getting your hands up and getting ready to fight before every game,” Trey Gallman, who played fullback for the Tigers from 2014 to 2018, told The Athletic. “He’s like, ‘Get your hands up, be ready to fight, be ready to take a lick in the face.’ And every single Saturday in his pregame speech he punches himself in the face. Hard as s—t.”

David Ducre, who played tight end from 2015 to 2018 under Orgeron at LSU, said the coach punches himself in the face “at least once a week.”

Ethan Pocic, an LSU offensive lineman from 2013 to 2016, said Orgeron shocked a few players during a Senior Bowl when he struck himself out of nowhere.

Gallman recalled to The Athletic another time where Orgeron knocked out his fake tooth.

“One time knocked his false tooth out. He just straight-up jacked himself in the jaw and spit his tooth out and kept talking,” Gallman said. “It was like, ‘Holy s—t. Did that just happen?’ He’s just steady talking and we’re just looking at the tooth on the floor like, ‘Wait, what?’”

Orgeron is also known for his love of energy drinks. He revealed on ESPN Radio’s “The Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz” in May 2017 that he consumed about eight to 10 energy drinks a day. Seth Newsome, an LSU defensive end from 2016 to 2018, confirmed to The Athletic that Orgeron “drinks as many Red Bulls and Monsters as he needs.”

Orgeron probably didn’t need too much energy to get excited for Monday’s game.